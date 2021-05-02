Mamata defeated in Nandigram: Suvendu takes seat by 1,622 votes

Nandigram, May 02: Several reports have emerged suggesting that West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has lost the elections to Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Earlier reports had suggested that she had won the elections by a margin of 1,200 votes. Now reports state that Suvendu has defeated Mamata by 1,622 votes.

BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said "this is BIG.Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,622 votes. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on TMC's victory..."

Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election, Mamata Banerjee said.

The TMC meanwhile took to Twitter and said that the counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate.

The battle was expected to be a close one on this seat. When counting began today at 8 am, Adhikari had taken the lead. After trailing for nearly 6 rounds, the TMC chief managed to gain the lead at the end of the 15th round. However at the end of the 16th round, Mamata trailed Adhikari by just 6 votes.

In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari had won from Nandigram after defeating Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. The seat was won by Firoja Bibi of the TMC in 2011.

The TMC looks to be in a comfortable position and is likely to win over 200 seats in the state. The BJP has made gains when compared to the 2016 performance, but appears that it will not be able to reach the 100 mark.