    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Mamata Banerjee cancels all poll meetings amid soaring COVID-19 cases, to address people virtually

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday cancelled all pre-scheduled poll meetings after the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies for the remaining phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, and said she will address people virtually.

    "In the wake of upsurge in #COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my pre-scheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually," the Trinamool Congress supremo said on Twitter.

    She said the schedule for her virtual meetings would be shared shortly.

    Noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed.

    The remaining two phases of polling will be held on April 26 and April 29.

    Votes will be counted on May 2.

