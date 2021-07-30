Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt over unemployment, COVID-19 situation

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over increase in COVID-19 infections and rising unemployment in the country.

    Mamata Banerjee

    "Farmers are on the road, unemployment is on the rise and COVID cases are surging. I briefed PM Modi regarding concerns over the third wave and vaccine shortage," the West Bengal chief minister said.

    Asserting that the Opposition is united against the BJP government, CM Mamata banerjee said she spoke with the NCP chief Sharad Pawar and her visit to the national capital was successful.

    "I talked to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The visit was successful. We met for political the purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy save the country'. We support farmers' issues too. We'll come here every two months," she said after leaving TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence.

    Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit:

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi for the past five days and has been holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections.

    Aiming for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, CM Mamata Banerjee had said, "Poore desh me khela hoga (Now, the game is on across the country). It is a continuous process...When general elections come (2024), it will be Modi vs country."

    The West Bengal Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Other leaders who met Banerjee include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    X