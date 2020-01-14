Mamata Banerjee is like a demon, protecting them who killed Hindus: BJP MLA

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Jan 14: After the controversial statement by Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh where he said that the "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", now another BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, MLA Surendra Singh has made another controversial statement by comparing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "a demon", accusing her of protecting those "who killed thousands of Hindus".

On Monday the BJP MLA stated while addressing to media, "In a democratic system, Mamata Banerjee has pure traits of a demon. She has no values or characteristics of women."

When questioned about Mamata's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "She is giving protection to those who killed thousands of Hindus. We can only call such a leader a demon."

Singh made a controversial statement he said, "The BJP is a party of devtas and SP, BSP and TDP are parties belonging to 'rakshas' (demons)".

Giving protection to terrorists means protecting demons, he added.

On the government's decision to implement the police commissionerate system in the state, the BJP leader said no system can make a change until officers, workers and leaders are not sensitive towards the society.