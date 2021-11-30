Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai today; likely to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 30: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Mumbai on Tuesday and is expected to meet Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray.

Mamata will also meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

"Mamata Banerjee will be on three-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow. She will hold meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM also aims to attract investments to the state," a senior Trinamool leader told PTI.

The TMC chief's meeting with Thackeray and Pawar, two of the three coalition partners in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, comes amid her party's widening rift with the Congress, which is the third partner in MVA.

Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

She, however, did not pay a visit to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, given the changed equation between the Trinamool and the grand old party.

The opposition unity to fight the BJP seems to have run into rough weather as the TMC and the Congress are at daggers drawn over the recent instances of ''poaching'' by the Mamata Banerjee-led camp, with the grand old party finding itself in a tight spot.

Despite a show of bonhomie during the August 20 meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the camaraderie fizzed out as the TMC, which is taking long strides to expand its footprint across the country, left no chance to vilify the party for its alleged failure to take on the saffron camp.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 9:33 [IST]