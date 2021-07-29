Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; Meets Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar

Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, July 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief is in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP.

Earlier, Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed with him several infrastructure projects in a bid to invite global investors to the state.

She told the Union minister that it would be good if West Bengal gets an electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The chief minister also said the state requires proper roads as it borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

According to reports, Banerjee also brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, during her discussions with Gadkari.

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 18:59 [IST]