Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
    Mamata Banerjee directs dist officials to provide food, water to stranded passengers

    Kolkata, Dec 15 : As the violence and agittion spreads in parts of Bengal following the Citizenship amanded act, on Sunday the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri district authorities to ensure supply of food and water to the stranded passengers of train and bus.

    Repoertedly, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state. Protesters also blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

    They also blocked roads and railway tracks in various stations of the districts, the police said. The district magistrates of the two districts were told to make sure that the passengers stranded on the roads and the tracks do not face problems in getting food and water, a senior government official said to PTI.

    Protests continued in various parts of the state for the third consecutive day as incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

    On Saturday, three railway stations were set on fire and at least 25 buses have been torched. In places like Islampur in North Bengal buses were reportedly set on fire.

    WB BJP team meets PM Modi, apprises him of law and order situation in state

    Meanwhile, authorities have shutdown Internet services in districts like Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts to prevent rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media.

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee, who resolutely opposed the amended Citizenship Act, has appealed for peace and warned of stern action against those indulging in violence.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
