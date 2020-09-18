Malware targets 100 govt computers in major breach, email from Bengaluru firm is suspect

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 18: In a major security breach, more than 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), were compromised in early September after a major security breach.

    Delhi Police's Special Cell, investigating the case has filed case under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

    According to the reports, an employee at MeitY said he was unable to access his email and that there was something amiss.

    US looks out for 5 super hackers from China who attacked Indian govt websites

    The breach comes amid allegations a Chinese firm - Zhenhua Data Information - is conducting covert surveillance on thousands of Indians, including the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice President and the Army Chief.

    According to news agency PTI, in June, days after the Galwan incident, the Telecom Department told state-run firms MSNL and BSNL to avoid using Chinese equipment in upgrading their 4G facilities.

    Allegations that Chinese firms operating in foreign countries are secretly spying on citizens of those nations have also been made by the US, which put Huawei on a blacklist in May citing national security concerns.

    Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
