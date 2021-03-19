Mallya, Nirav Modi, Choksi are all coming back: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that fugitive businessmen Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are "coming back" to India" to face the law.

The government is persuing extradition of Mallya and Modi from the UK while Choksi is believed to be in Antigua.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi are all coming back to face law of the land, Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the insurance amendment bill.

Vijay Mallya has applied for 'another route’ to stay in the UK, says lawyer

Mallya, an accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank. Modi is accused of committing a fraud of $2 billion (around Rs 14,500 crore) in the PNB.