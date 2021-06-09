Govt gives 'one last chance' to Twitter to comply with new IT rules

Making every effort to comply with new digital rules: Twitter tells govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: Twitter on Wednesday wrote to the government saying that it is "making every effort" to comply with the new digital rules and had appointed India-based officers on contract amid difficulties due to the pandemic.

"Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines," the social media giant said in its letter.

"An overview on our progress has been duly shared (with the Government of India). We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government," it added.

"In order to comply with underlying intention behind guidelines, we've appointed Nodal Contact Person & Resident Grievance Officer on contractual basis as we recruit to fill position on permanent basis," Twitter writes to Govt of India regarding compliance with IT rules," sources told ANI.

The Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has sent a strongly worded notice to Twitter Inc. on 5 June seeking compliance with the new rules.