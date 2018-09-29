Maken likely to get three executive presidents to ease out his burden

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Delhi Congress is likely to get three executive presidents to ease out burden of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Ajay Maken. Maken in not keeping well so he might be given some helping hands to runn the day-to-day activities of the DPCC.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has recently appointed three to four executive presidents in many states including Bihar, Telengana and some other with some big committees in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and some Assembly elections. Delhi is very crucial for the Congress but as rumours were doing round last week that Maken had resigned from the post of DPCC which was later denied by the party, so the party wants to take a call.

Sources said that Maken's burden will be eased either him being shifted to the central team as general secretary or by providing him three executive presidents to take off some of his burdens.

Sources said that Maken may have his way on who all will be appointed as executive presidents for his proximity with party president Rahul Gandhi however everything will depend upon the Congress decision if it wants to go alone in the state in Lok Sabha elections or wants to have an alliance tract with the Aam Admi Party.

The names that are doing round to be inducted as the executive president included Arvinder Singh Lovely whom he had brought back from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the other name that is prominent in the list is his arch rival in the Delhi Congress and former Delhi chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit besides former ministers Haroon Yusuf and Rajkumar Chouhan who may also be considered for being minority and Dalits respectively.

Maken is now back from abroad and once again in action but his health is not allowing him function the way he wishes to. Recently once again he challenged the AAP government to debate on any policy issue that it did for Delhi by saying that date and venue they can decide. Actually Maken is not in favour of the Congress to have an alliance with the AAP but some of the leaders in the Congress at the Centre are strongly pitching for it.