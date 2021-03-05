Make in India, make for the world, says PM Modi to industry

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met heads of India Inc to deliberate on various production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. These schemes were announced with the intention to minimize the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and draw investments from large companies and boost manufacturing.

Addressing a webinar on the Production Linked Incentives scheme, PM said,''Union Budget & country's policy-making shouldn't just be restricted to a govt process. Every stakeholder associated with development of the country should have an effective engagement in it.''

''We need to take big steps & increase our speed & scale (in manufacturing). After COVID's experience of past 1 year, I'm convinced that it's India's responsibility & not just an opportunity to move fast in this direction. Manufacturing transforms every segment of economy,'' PM Modi said.

''Our govt is bringing back-to-back reforms in this field. Our policy & strategy is clear. We believe in minimum govt, maximum governance. Our expectation is zero effect, zero defect. To make our companies & manufacturing globally competitive, we'd have to work day in, day out,'' he also said.

As many as 42 industry heads were invited for this webinar with the Prime Minister. This virtual meeting will be attended by N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), RC Bhargava (Maruti Suzuki India), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Steel), TV Narendran (Tata Steel), Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel), Pawan Goenka (M&M) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Satish reddy (Dr Reddy's), Manish Sharma (Panasonic India), Manoj Kohli (SoftBank India), Hemant malik (ITC) and RS Sodhi (Amul).