Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1050
BSP40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1004
BJP644
IND120
OTH141
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG651
BJP170
BSP+60
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS1570
TDP, CONG+518
AIMIM25
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Majority of Rajasthan ministers face defeat in the state Assembly elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections are almost clear and the Congress is going to form the government in the state but the most interesting aspect of this election is that most of the ministers in the Vasundhara Raje government have lost their elections and some are still trailing. Some such ministers who were denied tickets but contested elections too lost.

    Majority of Rajasthan ministers face defeat in the state Assembly elections
    Vasundhara Raje

    Chief minister Vasundhara Raje defeated her Congress rival Manvendra Singh who had switched side from the BJP to Congress just before the elections and Vasundhara's home minister Gulab Chandra Kataria is leading and likely to win but Panchayti Raj minister Rajendra Rathore is trailing. But state agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini lost to his nearest rival. Sports minister Gajendra Singh Khivsar also lost his elections. Public works department minister Yunush Khan who was pitted against state Congress president Sachin Pilot too has to face defeat.

    Also Read | Rajasthan Election Results: Congress takes clear lead; celebrations begin

    Ministers like Surendra Goal and Rajpal Singh too have lost the election in Rajasthan while one of the closest minister of the chief minister Kiran Maheshwari managed to win her election, she is former national general secretary of the BJP and was higher education minister in the state government. Some other ministers like Hem Singh Bhadana, Ajay Kilak, Babulal Bairwa and minority affairs minister Arun Chaturvedi and Amra Ram have lost their respective seats. Sri Chant Kripalani is trailing and Jaswant Singh did not contest.

    Forest minister Rajkumar Rinwa too has lost the election, Surendrapal Titi, Otaram Dewasi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Khandela, Shushila Katara, Kamsa Meghwal and Kalicharan Sharaf too have lost election. Out of these Surendra Goal, Hem Singh Bhadana, Rajkumar Rinwa were not given party ticket while Nand Lal Mina and Jashwant Singh Meena themselves asked not to contest election. Shushila Katara and Dhan Singh Rawat were also denied ticket but they too lost their elections.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan vasundhara raje manvendra singh bjp congress rajasthan election results Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue