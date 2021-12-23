YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major tragedy averted: J&K Police destroys 5 kg IED

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The Jammu and Kashmir police have averted a major tragedy by destroying an IED in Pulwama.

    Major tragedy averted: J&K Police destroys 5 kg IED

    The Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy. Acting on specific information the police along with the 50 RR and 183 BN CRPF found an IED of approximately 5 kilograms. The same was planted on the New Srinagar road. The bomb disposal squad of the Police and Army destroyed it on the spot, the Pulwama police said.

    Earlier this week, the Pulwama police arrested 2 terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammad with the assistance of the 55 RR and 182 Bn. CRPF. The police recovered incriminating material and ammunition from them. A case was registered against them and further investigation is continuing.

    More IED News  

    Read more about:

    ied jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X