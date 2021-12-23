Major tragedy averted: J&K Police destroys 5 kg IED

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Jammu and Kashmir police have averted a major tragedy by destroying an IED in Pulwama.

The Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy. Acting on specific information the police along with the 50 RR and 183 BN CRPF found an IED of approximately 5 kilograms. The same was planted on the New Srinagar road. The bomb disposal squad of the Police and Army destroyed it on the spot, the Pulwama police said.

Earlier this week, the Pulwama police arrested 2 terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammad with the assistance of the 55 RR and 182 Bn. CRPF. The police recovered incriminating material and ammunition from them. A case was registered against them and further investigation is continuing.

