Mumbai: 6 dead, around 100 rescued after fire at hospital in Andheri

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 17: A major fire broke out on Monday at a Mumbai hospital killing at least six people, disaster management officials said. About 100 people have been rescued so far.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic

body's disaster management cell said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

"Some people are feared trapped...rescue operation is going on," the official said.

The fire was seen in the upper floors of the five-storied building in the MIDC area. As huge plumes of thick black smoke filled the air, at least 15 water tankers, 10 fire tenders, and other specialised equipment were rushed to the spot. People, who were trapped inside the building, were rescued via ladders from the third and fourth floors.

All the nearby hospitals have been alerted as the rescue operation is still on.