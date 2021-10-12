YouTube
    Mahasasti, first day of Durga Puja celebrated in Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 12: West Bengal celebrated "Mahasasti", the first day of the Durga puja festival, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday.

    Mahasasti, first day of Durga Puja celebrated in Bengal

    On the occasion of Mahasasti, life is instilled in the idol in a ritual known as ''Pran Prathistha''.

    In the evening, the face of the idol was unveiled as a part of the age-old custom called ''Bodhon''.

    People in large numbers, many of whom were seen violating the Covid19 protocols by not wearing masks, visited puja pandals.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
    X