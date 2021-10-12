For Quick Alerts
Mahasasti, first day of Durga Puja celebrated in Bengal
India
Kolkata, Oct 12: West Bengal celebrated "Mahasasti", the first day of the Durga puja festival, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday.
On the occasion of Mahasasti, life is instilled in the idol in a ritual known as ''Pran Prathistha''.
In the evening, the face of the idol was unveiled as a part of the age-old custom called ''Bodhon''.
People in large numbers, many of whom were seen violating the Covid19 protocols by not wearing masks, visited puja pandals.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:50 [IST]