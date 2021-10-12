Navratri 2021: BMC caps height of Durga idols, says no garba events in Mumbai

Karnataka: Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra Guidelines 2021:: What is Allowed, What is Not Allowed?

As festival season begins, masking and social distancing compliance hits new low: Survey

Durga Puja: Security beefed up in Kolkata after terror alert

Mahasasti, first day of Durga Puja celebrated in Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Oct 12: West Bengal celebrated "Mahasasti", the first day of the Durga puja festival, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday.

On the occasion of Mahasasti, life is instilled in the idol in a ritual known as ''Pran Prathistha''.

In the evening, the face of the idol was unveiled as a part of the age-old custom called ''Bodhon''.

People in large numbers, many of whom were seen violating the Covid19 protocols by not wearing masks, visited puja pandals.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:50 [IST]