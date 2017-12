Mumbai, Dec 25: The decision of a private school in Thane, Maharashtra to ban Muslim female students from wearing hijab (the veil worn by Muslim girls/women) on the campus has been strongly protested by a section of parents.

The school authorities stated that the decision was taken to ensure security on the premises.

According to reports, Symbiosis Convent High School in Mumbra released a circular recently stating that parents of students and family members would have to reveal their face by lifting the veil while entering school premises.

The circular added that the students would not be allowed to cover their faces, even while leaving school.

After parents expressed their unhappiness over the decision of the school as it infringes on the girl students personal choice, the school administration clarified that the step was not to hurt religious sentiments but to ensure safety for all.

Speaking to The Indian Express, school trustee Kamalraj Deo said the step was necessary for security reasons. "Some students left school in a fully-veiled burkha. When their parents came, our security wouldn't know where their girls were," he said.

Moreover, recently two women tried to abduct a student, alleged the school administration. "The two women came seeking to take their child home early. Their faces were covered. We summoned the class teacher, but before she could arrive, the two ran away," said Deo, calling it an attempted abduction.

While a section of parents have expressed their protest over the school's decision, several others have welcomed the move to ensure safety of students.

OneIndia News