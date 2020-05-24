  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra reports highest single-day COVID-19 spike as cases cross 50,000-mark

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 3,041 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 50,231, of which 33,988 are active cases.

    Death toll stands at 1,635. While total 1,196 people recovered and discharged, another 14,600 patients have been discharged till date.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There were 58 COVID-related deaths in the state today. Out of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune, six in Solapur, four in Aurangabad city, one was recorded in Latur, and one each in Mira-Bhayandar and Thane," a state government statement read.

    Out of the total deaths reported today, 38 occurred in the last 24 hours and rest are unreported deaths that took place between April 23 and May 20.

    Maharashtra to allow 25 flights to Mumbai from tomorrow; fresh guidelines soon

    This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

    With 14,600 recoveries, the state has 33,988 active cases. 3,62,862 people have been tested so far.

    Currently, 4,99,387 people are in home quarantine and 35,107 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 21:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue