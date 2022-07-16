Maharashtra rains: 102 deaths in rain-related incidents in state

Mumbai, July 16: More than 100 citizens have lost lives due to various rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in this season. As per state disaster situation report, a total of 102 citizens have lost lives including 3 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The highest 15 deaths are recorded in Nagpur district while 13 citizens died due to various rain-related incidents in Nashik. The fatalities were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others.

Till date around 12 thousand citizens have been evacuated in the state and 73 relief camps have been set up.

At present 14 teams of NDRF and 5 teams of SDRF are working in various parts of the state. NDRF has also prepositioned 13 teams while SDRF has prepositioned 3 teams in the state.

20 villages in the state were affected by heavy rains. As many as 3,873 people have been evacuated and sent to relief camps, reported PTI citing the official report by the state disaster management authority.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Twenty villages in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts have received an average of 20.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic.