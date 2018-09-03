Maharashtra: One person injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane

Thane, Sep 3: Janmashtami is finally here and along with celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Dahi Handi events are also being held across India. The Dahi Handi festival, was celebrated on Monday, but until now the State has not fixed the height limit for human pyramids.

This is known to all that Lord Krishna was a mischievous child and used to steal butter from pots hanging from the roof. Similarly, different team forms human pyramids and little Govindas break Dahi Handi filled with curd. The winners are also rewarded with lakhs of prize money.

Many Dahi Handi events take place every year in India. Injuries are common during this process. Last year, Supreme Court and Mumbai High Court ordered that children below 14 years will not be allowed to participate in Dahi Handi celebration.

Meanwhile, in Thane, One person injured during Dahi Handi celebrations and has been admitted to the hospital.

In Mumbai's Dadar and Walkeshwar area, Dahi Handi will be celebrated tomorrow in a very traditional way. And at Walkeshwar's Banganga, special Dahi Handi has been organised to salute the Indian soldiers, where the boy on the top tier will be in a soldier's uniform.