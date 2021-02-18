'Incredible' opportunity to reimagine learning for what comes next: Sundar Pichai

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for novel coronavirus

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Feb 18: Maharashtra water resources minister and state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

Earlier, Patil visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra' (an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers), also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate.

"I have tested Covid positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Deshmukh was discharged from a hospital in Nagpur, where he was undergoing treatment, on February 15. Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.