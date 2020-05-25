Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 25: Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the second minister in the Maharashtra government to test positive for coronavirus. He is currently admitted at a hospital in Nanded. Reports say that his condition is stable and he was under home quarantine for the past couple of days.

Maharashtra reports highest single-day COVID-19 spike as cases cross 50,000-mark

It may recalled that Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad too had contracted the virus. After recovering last month, Awhad had spoken about how serious his condition was.