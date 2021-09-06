YouTube
    Maharashtra man kills girlfriend over suspected love affair with another man

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Sep 6: A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly killing his girlfriend over suspicions of her having an affair with another man. The incident was reported at the Nallasopara area of Palghar district on Sunday evening, 5 September.

    The victim and 23-year-old man were living together in a flat in Sadi Compound of Nallasopara since 1 September, an official told the PTI. However, the accused suspected that she was having an affair with another man and allegedly strangulated her to death at their home, the official added.

    The cops flung into action quickly and arrested the 28-year-old who fled after killing his girlfriend after getting various inputs. A case has been filed against him at the Tulinj police station under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

    The body has been sent for post-mortem.

