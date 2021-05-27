Maharashtra Lockdown-like Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1, unlocking to be in phased manner

COVID-19: Maharashtra to give financial incentives for new oxygen-making units

Mumbai, May 27: The Maharashtra government will extend the coronavirus-enforced lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 and relax them later in a phased manner, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

Thackeray issued necessary directives in this regard to the state administration during a cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

Currently, a wide range of restrictions are in force till June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The statement quoted Thackeray as saying that precautions are needed at the moment even though case positivity rate (percentage of people who test positive from among those tested) in the state is reducing. "In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high.

Besides, there is threat of the black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

"Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions," Thackeray said.

The lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted all togetherafter June 1, he said. "The curbs will be extended and relaxed after sometime in a phased manner," the CM said.

The issue was discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting, the statement said. The state is under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April.

