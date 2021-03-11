Lockdown in Mumbai? Here is what CM Uddhav Thackeray said

Maharashtra: Kalyan-Dombivli puts 7pm deadline on shops, eateries as cases rise

Thane, Mar 11: Stringent measures would be needed to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases and people should follow outbreak protocols strictly to help the administration, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday.

He said containment zones would be marked in KDMC and buildings where cases are detected will be sealed.

Starting Thursday, non-essential shops cannot stay open for more than six days a week and beyond 7 pm any day. Additionally all the shops will have to remain shut either on Saturday or Sunday on an alternate basis.

Restrictions were also imposed for essential shops which will be required to shut down at 9 pm, two hours before the current deadline of 11 pm. However, no curbs were imposed on hotels and restaurants. They can continue to stay open and deliver till 11 am although food stalls were asked to shut by 7 am in view of overcrowding which can risk the chances of spread.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31, an order issued by civic chief Vipin Sharma said.

In Navi Mumbai, the owners of a marriage hall were fined Rs 50,000 for social distancing and mask violations during a function held there, an official said.

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice. With the addition of 1,032 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,72,193,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,315, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.32 per cent, he said. So far, 2,58,158 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.84 per cent.

At present, there are 7,720 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,430 and the death toll at 1,206, another official said.