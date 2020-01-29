Maharashtra: Jana Gana Mana must at before public events in colleges

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 289: The Maharashtra government will soon take a decision on mandating beginning public events at colleges and universities in the state with the national anthem, minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

Samant said such a move will help inculcate the sentiment of patriotism among students.

"Students should have feeling of patriotism. A decision will be taken to ensure public events at colleges and universities begin with the national anthem so that students know the importance of sacrifices made to attain freedom," a statement quoted the Higher and Technical Education Minister as saying at an event.

Samant noted the national anthem is being rendered in cinema halls before screening of any film. He also pitched for displaying boards of names of colleges in Marathi.