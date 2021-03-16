PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive on Wednesday

Humanitarian crisis, worsened by COVID-19, calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria: India at UNSC

Maharashtra in beginning of 2nd Covid wave, warns central govt team

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Maharashtra is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic", the centre has said in a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. There very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. There is no adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas," the Union Health Secretary wrote in the letter.

"The Central team inferred that the administrative mechanism should be re-instated to the level witnessed in August -September 2020 to contain/suppress the COVID transmission."

"The central team found that the District Administration is not much worried about the evolving situation. We could sense a feeling that enough has been done already. This complacency may take its toll," Bhushan warned.

Some districts are enforcing or considering night curfews, partial lockdowns and weekend lockdowns (Aurangabad, Nashik and Jalgaon), but these measures "may have only very limited impact on containing/suppressing the transmission", the letter told the state administration.

"Hence the district administration should focus on containment strategy as per the guidelines of the health ministry," said the centre.