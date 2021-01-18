Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2021: Counting of votes underway

Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls to be held in 8 phases from March 5-19

Mumbai, Jan 18: The Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Result is all set to be declared on Monday. The elections to 12,711 gram panchayats in 34 districts in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The counting of votes started at 9 am.

According to the recent updates, Shiv Sena leads in 331, while the BJP is ahead in 266. Meanwhile, the NCP has bagged 221 gram panchayats and Congress 147 in the polls.

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was ahead in five seats.

The State Election Commission has announced that voting for 162 gram panchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal hotbed, will be conducted on January 20.

After receiving evidence of public auctioning of the posts of sarpanch and members of the local governing bodies, the poll panel had cancelled the poll process in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats, falling under in Nashik and Nandurbar districts respectively.

In Nasik's Sayyed Pimpri gram Panchayat, results for six out of the 17 seats have been declared. Congress' gram vikas panel victorious in all six seats.