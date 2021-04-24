Maharashtra govt to float global tender for COVID-19 vaccine: Ajit Pawar

Stricter curbs in Maharashtra: Here is what is allowed, what is not

India

pti-Deepika S

Pune, Apr 24: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that the state government will float a global tender for the COVID-19 vaccine and remdesivir injections.

Pawar was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

The Union government has allowed vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 45 and the state will commence immunisation for them from May 1, he said.

"We have decided to float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and remdesivir under a committee, which will be headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte," the deputy chief minister said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has discussed the details of the vaccine with CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawala, he said.

"We will also ensure that the state receives vaccines from foreign manufacturers with the coordination and support from the Union government," he said.