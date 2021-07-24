Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM; says extending all help to deal with rains, landslides

Maharashtra floods: 44 bodies recovered, 52 still missing after landslides in Raigad

Mumbai, July 24: A total of 44 bodies retrieved from the debris till now from 2 locations. 35 injured are under treatment. Total 6 locations experienced landslides in Raigad district: Raigad District Collector, Nidhi Chaudhary informed on Thursday.

At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris,''

''136 accidental deaths reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents,'' Maharashtra Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been pressed into service to conduct relief and rescue operations.

Speaking of the weather forecast in Maharashtra, no immediate relief appears in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts that have been already pounded by downpour, forecasting "extremely heavy" rainfall and recommending preventive actions.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:15 [IST]