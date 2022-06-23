YouTube
    Maharashtra crisis updates: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Shinde, NCP in huddle

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday joined the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

    Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:43 AM, 23 Jun
    I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.
    10:38 AM, 23 Jun
    A meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief.
    10:29 AM, 23 Jun
    If there's a crisis, it's that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There're floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
    10:29 AM, 23 Jun
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting of the party's MLAs amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.
    10:28 AM, 23 Jun
    Independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal checks in at Guwahati hotel.
    10:27 AM, 23 Jun
    Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati.
    10:27 AM, 23 Jun
