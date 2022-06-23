Maharashtra crisis updates: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Shinde, NCP in huddle

Uddhav Thackeray back to family home after offering to resign; more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde's camp

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday joined the rebel camp led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde had claimed the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents. He had given a letter to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy speaker, signed by 35 Sena MLAs, replacing Sunil Prabhu with Bharat Gogavale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) took a morning flight from Mumbai to Guwahati. Independent MLA Ashish Jaiswal checks in at Guwahati hotel. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting of the party's MLAs amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. If there's a crisis, it's that of floods. BJP has gone blind for power. There're floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling Maharashtra govt, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. A meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad & party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief. I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena.