Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde to be CM of Maharashtra
Mumbai, Jun 30: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyariand stake a claim to form government in Maharashtra.
Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray arrives at his residence Matoshree after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor, who has asked him to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made pic.twitter.com/4uXdkYXj2T— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
A sad day for democracy in #Maharashtra & India!— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 29, 2022
People’s mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation & crass political corruption.
Karnataka,
Madhya Pradesh,
Goa,
Uttarakhand,
Arunanchal,
Manipur,
Meghalaya,
Maharashtra……list goes on.
1/3
#WATCH Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor visited a temple along with his son Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/GvpR0QIKSd— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
