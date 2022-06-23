YouTube
    Maharashtra crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde to be CM of Maharashtra

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 30: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyariand stake a claim to form government in Maharashtra.

    4:45 PM, 30 Jun
    In 2019 BJP & Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
    4:37 PM, 30 Jun
    "Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces in a joint press conference with Shinde
    4:35 PM, 30 Jun
    On one hand, Shiv Sena opposed Dawood (Ibrahim) and on the other hand, they kept such a man in the cabinet who went to jail on allegations of helping Dawood. They were in alliance with someone who insulted Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde hold a joint press conference
    4:26 PM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government.
    3:56 PM, 30 Jun
    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde reaches Raj Bhawan.
    3:50 PM, 30 Jun
    Reports say, Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today at 7 pm.
    3:50 PM, 30 Jun
    Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs met Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai today.
    3:43 PM, 30 Jun
    Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Fadnavis leave to meet Governor to stake claim to form govt
    3:14 PM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde arrives at the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai
    3:00 PM, 30 Jun
    Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde arrived at Mumbai airport from Goa.
    2:09 PM, 30 Jun
    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde are likely to meet Governor today & stake claim to form government.
    1:26 PM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will meet Governor Koshyari at 3 pm.
    1:01 PM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state...We've not backstabbed anyone, such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar
    12:20 PM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde has left the Goa hotel to go to Mumbai and meet BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
    12:04 PM, 30 Jun
    The Bombay High Court on Thursday termed as "politically induced litigation" a PIL filed by seven citizens seeking action against dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs of the party, and said it would hear the plea if the petitioners deposit Rs one lakh as security.
    11:36 AM, 30 Jun
    A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others present.
    10:56 AM, 30 Jun
    Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar and BJP MLA from Mumbai Prasad Lad on Thursday said that they were getting death threats.
    10:15 AM, 30 Jun
    Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
    10:14 AM, 30 Jun
    "I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow," says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
    9:49 AM, 30 Jun
    All Congress MLAs to shortly meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra
    9:26 AM, 30 Jun
    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp
    9:03 AM, 30 Jun
    Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informs all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there's no need for a floor test now, so today's special session will not be convened. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM & from his MLC post, yesterday.
    8:44 AM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde is likely to get the Deputy CM's post after forming the government with the BJP.
    8:32 AM, 30 Jun
    Eknath Shinde, and his camp of rebel MLAs will meet at 9 AM to discuss the next course of action.
    8:29 AM, 30 Jun
    The special Maharashtra Assembly session that included the floor test has been postponed after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM last night.
    12:54 AM, 30 Jun
    Uddhav Thackeray arrives at his residence Matoshree after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor, who has asked him to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made
    12:53 AM, 30 Jun
    B L Santhosh: These 3 parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress who came together for power-sharing think that the people of Maharashtra are fools. By renaming cities on the verge of imminent collapse of Govt is nothing but hypocrisy. All 3 parties & their leaders are nothing but laughing stocks.
    12:51 AM, 30 Jun
    Randeep Singh Surjewala tweets: Sad day for democracy in #Maharashtra & India! People’s mandate is again run over by the bulldozer of allurement-inducement-intimidation & crass political corruption.
    12:34 AM, 30 Jun
    Goa CM Pramod Sawant, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs reach Taj Hotel in Panaji
    12:23 AM, 30 Jun
    Uddhav Thackeray after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor visited a temple along with his son Aaditya Thackeray
    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis uddhav thackeray

    X