Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 3,102, death toll by 58

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 27: In a recent development, Thane has recorded 3,102 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,53,689, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 58 people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,336.

The COVID mortality rate stood at 1.62 percent, he added. The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 79,869 and the death toll at 1,489, another official said.

Meanwhile, Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 3,23,114 COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, 2,51,827 people recovered from the deadly virus and the tally of recovery stands at 1,45,56,209 in India.

Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

Currently, there are 28,82,204 active COVID-19 cases in India. On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 28,09,79,877 samples tested up to April 26 for COVID-19. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested yesterday.

On Sunday, as many as 3,52,991 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,73,13,163. India has seen over three lakh cases for four days in a row and is reporting the highest number of daily infections in the world.

The death toll also had increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities.