Maharashtra CM Uddhav warns of a lockdown if current Covid-19 situation prevails

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 02: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state may face a shortage of healthcare infrastructure shortage soon if the present "alarming situation" on coronavirus cases continued.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray also said stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, including three lakh vaccine doses yesterday," he said.

Some people are getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks," Thackeray said.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent", said Thackeray. Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinted at imposing additional restrictions in the state to control the situation.

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken", ANI quoted the official as saying.

''Since March, the situation more drastic than last year'', said CM

"As far as the health infrastructure is concerned, we have been ramping up continuously, but where will we get doctors and healthcare workers? In January, there used to be 350 patients a day. But now, the number has gone up to 8,500 a day," the CM said.

Chief minister Thackeray, who held a meeting on Friday to review coronavirus situation in the state, addressed the residents around 8:30pm.

This development comes hours after eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune were announced shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in Covid-19 cases of late.