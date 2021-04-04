Maharashtra imposes complete weekend lockdown, night curfew amid covid spike

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 04: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday decided against imposing a full lockdown. However, as cases soar, there will be a full weekend lockdown which will be in place from 9 pm on Friday to Monday morning 7 am.

The state government also extended the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. The rules, which come into effect from April 5, include

Ban on gatherings of five or more throughout the day.

Malls, restaurants and bars will be closed; home delivery and essential services will be allowed.

Only essential services will be permitted.

Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services.

For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon.

Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity.

Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50% sitting capacity.

In the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India & other places on weekends.