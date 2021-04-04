Maharashtra imposes complete weekend lockdown, night curfew amid covid spike

YouTube
    Mumbai, Apr 04: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday decided against imposing a full lockdown. However, as cases soar, there will be a full weekend lockdown which will be in place from 9 pm on Friday to Monday morning 7 am.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    The state government also extended the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. The rules, which come into effect from April 5, include

    • Ban on gatherings of five or more throughout the day.
    • Malls, restaurants and bars will be closed; home delivery and essential services will be allowed.
    • Only essential services will be permitted.
    • Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services.
    • For offices, employees will have to work from home. Detailed SOP will be released soon.
    • Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity.
    • Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50% sitting capacity.
    • In the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays.
    • There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India & other places on weekends.

