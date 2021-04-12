One by one they will resign: Athawale on Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exams 2021 postponed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 12: The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exams 2021 have been postponed in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. While postponing the exams, the government said, 'your health is our priority.'

The government has also written to the CBSE, ICSE boards requesting them to reconsider their exams dates, in wake of the SSC, HSC exams being postponed.

The education minister of the state, Varsha Gaikwad had last week indicated that a final decision on the same would be taken.

Gaikwad said that the rising number of cases is a major concern. We have to take into consideration the board exams of the CBSE which will be held in the state's jurisdiction. Hence we are addressing all these concerns, she had also said.

Gaikwad took to Twitter and said that the students and parents should be assured that their safety is the government's first priority. We are reviewing the situation and a decision will be taken soon, she also said.