Maharashtra bandh: Section144 imposed in Thane till 4th Jan midnight

Section 144,which prohibits the assembly of four or more people together, imposed in Maharashtra's Thane till 4th January midnight to ward-off untoward incidents as the Dalit organisations have called for a day Maharashtra bandh in the wake of attack on people who congregated at Bhima Koregaon to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon.

Mumbai Police has deployed heavy security on Wednesday in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway.

Meanwhile, protesters halted a train at Thane Railway Station.

CPRO Central Railway, said, "Few protestors tried to disrupt Railway services at Thane but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway as of now".

Maharashtra: Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/BHLsWmfpmk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Also, School Bus Association has stated that school buses won't run in Mumbai in view of safety and security of students. Association President Anil Garg, said, "Will take a second decision at 11 AM if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation."

Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar has given a call for a Maharashtra bandh. Prakash Ambedkar said, Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, will be supporting Wednesday's shutdown.

OneIndia News