Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in J&K

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Oct 13: To seek a fresh term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

While addressing a rally, Modi said,''Four months ago, all of you voted for a capable and empowered India. You voted for an India that earns its place on the global map. You voted for the Govt that takes all possible steps to complete the dreams and aspirations of 130 crore Indians.''

''Today's New India is empowering its present, as well as making itself ready for the future. In the last few months, we have continuously tried to challenge the challenges that are present in the country'', says PM Modi in Jalgaon.

Invoking Article 370 (that grants special status to J&K), PM Modi said that on August 5, we did something that was 'impossible'. "Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is not just a piece of land for us, but is crown of 'Maa Bharti'. We revoked Article 370 so that people in Valley could prosper along with the rest of the country", said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also dared Congress, Opposition parties to bring back Article 370. "Can these leaders, who're trying to fool the people with their crocodile tears, bring back Article 370 in Kashmir? Will the people of India allow them to? Will the people of India accept it?", PM said referring to the Opposition leaders.

Voting for the assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.