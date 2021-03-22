Maharashtra allies to meet today amid call for Anil Deshmukh's ouster

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 22: Maharashtra coalition parties-NCP-Shiv Sena and Congress likely to meet on Monday to decide the way forward amid corruption allegation on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

NCP, Shiv Sena have maintained that there is no question of resignation, alleging a "conspiracy" to defame the Maharashtra government.

Thackeray himself has called a meeting of the state law and justice ministry officials at 4.30 pm today. This gains prominence in the wake of his decision to keep a closer eye on the Home Ministry.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday demanded the imposition of the President's rule in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra BJP delegation to meet Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Mar 24

A major political storm erupted in Maharashtra after Singh, who was recently shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, wrote a letter to CM Thackeray last week claiming Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in the NIA custody, and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.

The NIA had arrested assistant inspector of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, in the case.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations.