People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, studies suggest

SOPs for cultural events: Artistes, crew need Covid-negative certificate, no entry without masks

Maharashtra air passengers to undergo COVID-19 checks, stops marking stamps on arrival

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Maharashtra government said that stamping of air and train passengers arriving in the state will be discontinued.

As per the recent Unlock Rules, all domestic passengers landing at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad airports shall undergo the mandatory COVID-19 checks, but they will no longer be stamped on the hand with indelible ink.

COVID-19 situation: Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday

Meanwhile, Railway passengers shall not be subjected to COVID-19 checkups or stamping on the hands though they will be required to maintain all COVID protocols.

Metro rails, currently serving in Mumbai and Nagpur, shall be permitted operations in a graded manner, proving a relief to commuters.

Welcoming the announcement, a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One said that it has initiated safety inspection and trial runs, and will resume normal passenger operations from Monday, October 19.

India looking for comprehensive disengagement covering all friction points along LAC

The raging controversy notwithstanding, there is no mention of reopening any place of worship for the present, though public libraries have been cleared for opening again.

The government has also allowed B2B exhibitions only outside the containment zones and all types of local weekly markets across the state.

In order to reduce congestion, all shops and markets will be permitted two hours extra and can operate from 9 am to 9 pm from Thursday.

While all educational institutions will remain closed, doctorate or research scholars and post-graduates in science/technology streams requiring laboratory/experiments shall be allowed.