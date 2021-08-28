YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: 14 children from remand home test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Aug 28: As many as 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home -- commonly called remand home -- at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic official said on Saturday.

    Maharashtra: 14 children from remand home test positive for COVID-19

    Earlier this week, 22 inmates of a boarding school in Mumbai had tested positive for the viral infection.

    Fourteen inmates of a government juvenile home -- a correctional and rehabilitation facility -- were found to have the infection, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation''s PRO Yuvraj Badane told PTI.

    Explosion outside Kabul airport; 13 killed including children in twin blastsExplosion outside Kabul airport; 13 killed including children in twin blasts

    Three of them were being treated at a hospital while the rest were admitted to a COVID care centre, he said.

    "There are 25 children lodged in the remand home. A total of 14 of them tested positive after complaining of ever, cough, etc. The remand home building has been sanitized," he said.

    On Thursday, the Mumbai civic body had said that 22 inmates of a private-run orphanage and boarding school, some of them below 12 years of age, had tested positive. All of them were stable, it had said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra children coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 21:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X