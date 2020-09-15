Mahalaya Amavasya 2020: Date, time and significance

India

New Delhi, Sep 15: Mahalaya Amavasya 2020 will be observed on September 17. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 7.56 pm on September 16 and ends at 4.29 pm on September 17.

Mahalaya Amavasya is the day that marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. Due to Adhik Maas (leap month in the Hindu calendar), this year the Shardiya Navratri will be delayed by a month.

Mahalaya Amavasya is significant because it is also called Sarma Pitru Amavasya Shradh. On this day, Shradh and Tarpan rituals are performed for those who breathed their last on Purnima Tithi, Chaturdashi Tithi and Amavasya Tithi.

It also marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season that is dedicated to Mae Durga, The devotees keep a fast for nine days and worship the nine forms of Mae Durga. On this day the Goddess descends on the earth from her heavenly abode or Kailash.

The Mahalaya Amavasya is also called the Sarma Pitru Amavasya Shradh day.It is believed that the Goddess arrives with her children, Kartikeya, Ganesha and Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati on a vehicle of her choice. The vehicle could be a lion, boat, horse or elephant. The mode of transport changes every year and even when she departs.

People begin preparations to welcome the Goddess on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya although the Durga Puja celebrations last for five days. People begin the preparations by listening to the Chandi Path by 4 am.

