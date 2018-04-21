Mahadayi water dispute: Farmers to seek euthanasia from President

Over 700 farmers protesting over Mahadayi water dispute in Naragund to leave for Delhi from Karnataka's Hubballi on 25 April. They will hold a 3-day protest in New Delhi and seek euthanasia from President Ramnath Kovind.

In a press conference held in Hubballi, four leaders said, "Every politician takes benefit of the issue but does nothing on it. We've decided to boycott polls.'

The movement for Mahadayi river completed 1000 days of protest on April 10th. The Raita Sena members took out a rally from the Mahadayi movement stage from the town outskirts to the statue of Naragund king Babasaheb under tight police protection. It was a pitiful sight to see a gathering of 150 people. Veeresh Sobaradmath spearheading the movement bathed in water mixed with cow dung to express displeasure with the Centre and the state governments.

Raita Sena leaders in Nargund- the bastion of movement for Mahadayi river water- are not entertaining politicians in the run-up to assembly elections. The leaders are committed to keeping this issue apolitical till the objective of the movement is achieved. Most importantly, they decided to boycott activists from the forum who want to contest the election.

