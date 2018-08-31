Maha CM wants quality of probe to improve in SC/ST related cases

Mumbai, Aug 31: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has sought an increase in the quality of investigation into cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Fadnavis was speaking at a meeting of the State Level High Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at Sahyadri State Guest House today.

He issued directions to the state Home Department and the administration over the suggestions made by members in the meeting, a state government release informed.

Fadnavis called for an analysis based on the five-year data of crimes under this Act, it added.

"This will help us maintain harmony and fear of law.

Proper investigation would help in conviction in crimes. The Home department should act in coordination to increase quality of investigation in registered crimes. Proper planning is necessary to complete this in time," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also directed to prepare booklets, on law and rules, in simple language for the police.

Separate courts have been set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amravati and Thane for trials of cases related to atrocities.

The Chief Minister ordered that the work, to set up such courts, be expedited in Nashik and Pune.

"The administration should work speedily in dealing with cases related to giving jobs to victims under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, pension, government land or house, and their rehabilitation. Care should be taken to see that no injustice is done in any case," he said.

He added that the chief secretary should direct the district collectors to convene meetings (related to atrocity cases) in time.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde, who was also present at the meeting, said all out efforts should be taken to avoid any injustice.

"Special campaign can also be implemented in the state for this," he added.

Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Rajkumar Badole said with the establishment of protection rooms in the state, the percentage of such crimes could be reduced.