Maha CM launches BMC's WhatsApp chatbot for various services

India

pti-PTI

Mumbai, Jan 14: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday virtually launched the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 'WhatsApp chatbot' here for over 80 different services.

The BMC said that through the chatbot, information about more than 80 services and facilities provided by it will be easily available to citizens on their mobiles through WhatsApp number 8999228999.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said that Mumbai is the first municipal corporation in the country to provide more than 80 services to people at their doorstep though Whatsapp chatbot. "This day is written in golden letters. It can be described as a revolutionary day," he said at the launch. The chief minister said that this initiative has made the work-from-home facility even more efficient.

"As technology is advancing rapidly, we should consider how it can be used for giving more and more services to public...Mumbai is number one municipal corporation in the country, which has given more than 80 services to the citizens at their doorstep," he said.

Thackeray also praised the BMC for its work during the pandemic. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and senior civic officials were present during the function. Speaking on the occasion, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, said the Mumbai civic body is providing more than 80 services to our citizens and it is the only example in the world.

"Today, we have set before the people a model of online, transparent and accountable municipal corporation," he said, adding that other civic bodies in the state should emulate.

Aslam Shaikh, who is guardian minister of Mumbai district, said that with this service, the citizens will not have to visit the BMC offices repeatedly and the tendering process will also become transparent. Chahal said that Mumbai municipal corporation is the first civic body in India to launch this kind of service.

"With this facility, more than 80 services will be available to citizens on their mobile phones, and their problems will be solved in a few seconds. This is the first such initiative in the country," Chahal said. According to the BMC, this service will be available in English and Marathi, 24/7.