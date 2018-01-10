Madras HC urges transport union to end strike, directs TN govt to implement wage hike immediately

The Madras High Court on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu transport unions, who have been on a strike for the last five days over pay hike, to resume work immediately. The High Court said that public should not face inconvenience during the festival, Pongal, and asked the government to implement the wage hike of 2.44 factor.

The striking workers had asked for a hike of 2.57 factor (a wage determination technique), but the government had agreed for 2.44. This disagreement had led to the strike. The strike has impacted commuters in the state, with many facing trouble getting around.

The Transport Unions on Wednesday said 2.44 factor hike is acceptable to them, but urged the court to direct the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with them, said reports.

Transport minister M R Vijayabaskar, had earlier, termed the proposed hike was "unprecedented" and appealed to workers to resume their duties. The government's 2.44 factor will result in an additional expense of Rs 81 crore per month, reported PTI.

As many as 17 trade unions, including those affiliated to the DMK and the Left, were on an indefinite strike after rejecting the government's hike proposal earlier.

Transport workers' unions strike continued for the fifth day on Monday in Tamil Nadu as the employees are demanding a wage hike among other things. The strike continued even after the Madras High Court warned the protesting workers to get back to work or ''face consequences''.

The court had earlier observed that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers could not resort to such flash strikes without any prior intimation, causing trouble to the public.

OneIndia News