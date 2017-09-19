Madras HC to hear plea of 18 disqualified MLAs tomorrow

The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed plea of 18 disqualified MLAs for urgent hearing on Wednesday.

Sidelined AIADMK leader, TTV Dinakaran said, "Legally we are very sound and we will get justice from the Court."

In a major political development on Monday 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanpal.

Soon after the disqualification, the MLAs approached the high court challenging the Speaker's order.

The lawmakers were disqualified with immediate effect from Monday, under 1986 Tamil Nadu Assembly Members party defection law.

The MLAs are S Thangatamilselvan (Andipatti), R Murugan (Harur), S Mariappan Kennedy (Manamadurai), K Kadirkamu (Periyakulam), Jayanthi Padmanabhan (Gudiyattam), P Palaniappan (Pappireddypatti), V Senthil Balaji (Aravakurichi), S Muthiah (Paramakudi), P Vetrivel (Perambur), N G Pathiban (Sholingur), M Kodandapani (Tiruporur), T A Elumalai (Poonamallee), M Rengasamy (Thanjavur), R Thangadurai (Nilakottai), R Balasubramani (Ambur), S G Subramanian (Sattur), R Sundaraj (Ottapidaram) and Uma Maheswari (Vilathikulam).The said MLAs, besides another, had on August 22 met the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar and conveyed that they had lost confidence in Palaniswami, who is facing a challenge from Dhinakaran.

According to reports, the disqualification does not stand judicial scrutiny. Legal experts say that an expression of dissent cannot be a valid ground to disqualify a legislator. The anti-defection law states that an MLA can be disqualified if he or she violates the whip. The other ground for disqualification could be when the legislator voluntarily gives up membership.

OneIndia News