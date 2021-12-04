Madhya Pradesh (MP) Panchayat Elections 2022: Poll Date, Result Date, Total Seats

Bhopal, Dec 4: The State Election Commission on Saturday announced that the pending panchayat elections will be held in the month of January and February in 2021.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Panchayat Elections 2022 Schedule

The election for the Panchayat bodies have been pending since March 2020 and it has been delayed due to the Covid-19 break. Polling for 859 posts of district panchayats across 52 districts, 6,727 posts of 313 Janpad Panchayats, Sarpanch of 22,581 village panchayats and 3,62,754 posts of Panch members will be held in three phases, state election commissioner BP Singh told reporters.



In the first phase, 6,283 village panchayats and 85 Janpad Panchayats across nine districts will go for the polls on January 6, 2022. The elections for 110 Janpad Panchayats and 8,015 village Panchayats across seven districts will be conducted in the second phase on January 28.

The third phase of the polling for 8,397 village panchayats and 118 Janpad panchayats across 36 districts will be held on February 16, Singh said. The process of filing nominations for the first and second phases will commence from December 13.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Panchayat Elections Results and Counting Date

Counting for sarpanch and panch elections will be held at the booth after the polling, while the votes for Janpad Panchayat and Jila Panchayat members will be counted at the block headquarters. Results of the election for Janpad panchayat members will be announced at the block headquarters on February 22.

The results of Jila panchayat members' election will be declared at the district headquarters on February 23, Singh said. The commission has about 55,000 Electronic Voting Machines available for these elections, he added.

The state election commissioner said that all COVID-19 prevention protocols will be followed during the process. As many as 3.92 crore voters including 2.02 crore male and 1.90 crore female ones will be eligible to exercise franchise across 71,398 booths.

MP Panchayat Chunav

About 4.25 lakh employees will be deployed for election duty. As many as 15,863 booths have been categorized as "sensitive" while 6,233 are identified as "very sensitive", Singh said.

In 2015, polls for 3,91,066 posts at different levels of the panchayat system were held and the tenure of these elected representatives ended in March 2020. Elections for 114 village panchayats whose tenure is to end after March 2022 will be held separately, Singh said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 22:08 [IST]