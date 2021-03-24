Madhya Pradesh may consider Sunday lockdown in 2-3 cities amid rise in COVID-19 cases

YouTube
    Bhopal, Mar 24: The Madhya Pradesh government is muling imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities amid spiking COVID-19 cases across the state.

    Home Minister Narottam Mishra also urged people withfolded handsto follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

    "Around 300 to 400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 9:37 [IST]
