Madhya Pradesh crisis over for now? Six back, four MLAs still missing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Mar 05: The crisis in Madhya Pradesh appears to be over for now. Six of the 10 missing MLAs are back in the Congress fold.

However four MLAs are still missing are believed to be holed up in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The Congress said that that all its ruling MLAs are accounted for. Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath said that his government has proven its majority four times till date. We have defeated the BJP four times and will do it again, he also said.

The House strength stands at 228, with two seats vacant. The current majority mark stands at 115. The Congress has 114 legislators and the BJP 107. Even if one were to discount the four missing MLAs, the Congress still has a majority with the support of two BSP MLAs, one SP legislators and four independents.

Will Kamal Nath, who was Congress' troubleshooter, finds 'Operation Lotus' difficult to fight?

The trouble began when it was reported that around 8 MLAs of the Congress were whisked away to a hotel in Gurgaon. The Congress alleged that the BJP was holding them against their wishes. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who turned up at the hotel in Gurgaon claimed that he was not allowed to meet the MLAs.

Singh later said that the Congress government is secure and will complete its five year term. Kamal Nath on the other hand accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government in collaboration with mafia groups. The BJP has however denied the allegations.